Detroit launches effort and an app to document all of the city’s murals

Over the summer, USA Today, the nation’s largest newspaper, declared Detroit the No. 4 city in the United States for street art — ahead of places like New York, Chicago and Miami. Now the city is in hot pursuit of the No. 1 spot on the list.

The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship has launched an initiative that empowers residents and tourists to use their smartphones to identify Detroit murals and artists and include them in an official registry. The new site and map launched Friday at detroitartsandculture.com. A video about the efforts will air at 10 am Sunday on “Flashpoint” on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

CANVS, an art technology company, has joined with Detroit’s arts and culture office and now has 225 area murals logged in its app, with more being added regularly. The company contracted with the city earlier this year and has since expanded to more than 100 cities with more than 2,000 murals identified.

Paula Anderan, creative director of Creative Outlook, Scrolls through the CANVS app to look for information about a mural in Eastern Market.

The app allows users to zoom in on their location on a map and see where murals are located nearby. They can also identify murals farther away for planning purposes. When a user taps on one of the mural location dots, it reveals information about the artist and the mural itself, along with links to the artist’s website and social media. A helpful function offers directions to the mural address via Google Maps or Apple Maps.

Anyone with the app can hunt down and add new murals into the system. Once they’re added by a user, the entries are vetted by the CANVS team to ensure that they meet the city’s standards (such as no profanity or drug references) and that the information is correct with the artists. They are then included on the app map.

CANVS co-founder Ralph Andre described it as “a Wikipedia of murals, a catalog of all the street art in Detroit, added by the people within the city — and even visitors.”

CANVS co-founder and CEO Ralph Andre, right, and CANVS co-founder Lorren Cargill.

What makes Detroit street art so special?

“A lot of the themes are around inspiration and community uplift,” Andre said. “And it’s something that resonates within the community, reflects the embodiment of the community. So they see it, they feel it, and they relate to it. Murals are eye candy. They look good, which is great, right? But you know, in the case of Detroit, where the mural has a story Embedded into it and a story that inspires you and speaks to you, it’s appreciated 10 times more than in any other city.”

