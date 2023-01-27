Detroit High School Sports Awards: Offensive football Nominees

The Detroit High School Sports Awards, presented by Detroit Area Honda Dealers, is proud to announce the Nominees for Offensive Football Player of the Year. The Winner will be announced during the live show on June 20 at The Fillmore Detroit.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 27 other sports. Nominated Athletes who RSVP here will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may soon be purchased on the show’s website.

The Detroit High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year Nominees for football offense:

Cole Cabana, Dexter High School – SR

Ethan Clark, Clarkston High School – SR

Cole Dellinger, Clarkston High School – SR

Brady Drogosh, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School – SR

Amir Herring, West Bloomfield High School – SR

Dante Moore, Detroit King High School – SR

Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield High School – SR

Triston Nichols, Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School – SR

Charlie Pietrosante, Birmingham Brother Rice High School – SR

Adam Samaha, Ann Arbor Huron – SR

Dylan Senda, Dearborn Divine Child High School – SR

Darius Taylor, Walled Lake Western High School – SR