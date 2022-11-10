Detroit Evening Report: Mayor Mike Duggan welcomes opening of arts and wellness center Convent Detroit

Tia Graham

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city councilmember Scott Benson held a press conference to officially open The Convent Detroit, a new hub for health and wellness businesses in the Campau/Banglatown neighborhood.

Formerly the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth at 13301 Mound Road, the facility has 20 private rooms across four floors, and despite just opening, the Convent is already nearing capacity. Benson says the opening of the Convent Detroit shows what the Motor City Match program is all about.

“When we talk about raising entrepreneurship here in our city, when we talk about increasing minority businesses, minority small businesses or businesses for women in the city of Detroit, this project is indicative of that,” Benson said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The list of Tenants already includes three massage therapists, a lymphatic specialist, a sound therapist, four painters, and a group of women that will operate the Convent’s in-house Airbnb. The building’s former Chapel will host special events, dinners, art openings, recitals and other community-based activities.

“Reimagining this historic space for health and art-related businesses is a continuation of our desire to improve the physical and mental well-being of Detroiters,” says Convent Detroit owner Paddy Lynch. “We expect The Convent will take on multiple identities over time: part-incubator, wellness center, gallery, event space, and, ultimately, a community that supports and promotes the work of Detroit artists and healers.”

