Detroit Evening Report: Detroit artist Judy Bowman makes Solo exhibition debut at MOCAD at age 70

On this Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are.

Today we hear from a Detroit artist whose first Solo show is currently on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

Judy Bowman spoke to WDET’s Ryan Patrick Hooper about becoming an instant success in Detroit’s art scene at the age of 70. She was raised in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, and she sees it as her job to tell stories that are reflective of her coming of age experiences.

Other Headlines for Jan. 2, 2022:

Detroit adds new leaders to eviction defense office

Valade Park hosting winter festival on the Detroit Riverfront

Detroit African restaurant Baobab Fare expands menu with brunch offering

