Detroit Country Day ends ‘magical season’ for Flat Rock football in Regional final

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s football team has made history with every step.

The Rams were in the postseason for just the fifth time ever, hosted its first ever playoff game (and then two more), and won its first District title last week on a last-second field goal.

Flat Rock prepared all week to take the next step against a perennially formidable opponent. Detroit Country Day knows what it takes to thrive in the Playoffs and win a state championship.

But practice can’t prepare you for everything.

“They’re a lot faster than it looks on film,” Flat Rock quarterback Graham Junge said. “They’re a really good football team.”

Country Day gave up a touchdown on Flat Rock’s game-opening drive but bounced back to roll over the Rams 44-7 Friday night in the Division 5 Regional championship.

Brian Booms runs the ball for Flat Rock during a 44-7 loss to Detroit Country Day in a Division 5 Regional Championship game Friday night. Trying to make the tackle is Chase Dawkins. [Provided by DANA STIEFEL]

The game could not have started any better for Flat Rock.

Country Day won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff.

That wasn’t in the Rams’ plans.

Kicker Mitchell Smith booted an onside kick up the middle on the opening kickoff and then was the first to the ball to grab control for the Rams.

“We were going to onside one way or another to try to set the tone, but especially with the look they gave us,” Flat Rock Coach Buck Reaume said. “I feel like a lot of times when we kick it deep, it ends up right around the 50 anyway, so why don’t we just onside? And they look they gave us up the middle was wide open.”

Graham Junge catches a touchdown pass on Flat Rock's opening drive Friday night against Detroit Country Day's Dylan Lepkowski. Flat Rock fell 44-7 in a Division 5 Regional Championship game.

Flat Rock seized on that momentum.

Starting at midfield, the Rams moved 50 yards in eight plays. Junge hit three of his first four passes and then caught the opening touchdown on a trick play that saw Corey Lannon take the ball on a reverse and hit Junge Slipping behind the defense to the end zone for a 5-yard score.

“That was good,” Junge said. “Onside kick set the tone. We were confident.”

