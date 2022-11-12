Detroit Country Day ends ‘magical season’ for Flat Rock football in Regional final

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s football team has made history with every step.

The Rams were in the postseason for just the fifth time ever, hosted its first ever playoff game (and then two more), and won its first District title last week on a last-second field goal.

Flat Rock prepared all week to take the next step against a perennially formidable opponent. Detroit Country Day knows what it takes to thrive in the Playoffs and win a state championship.

But practice can’t prepare you for everything.

“They’re a lot faster than it looks on film,” Flat Rock quarterback Graham Junge said. “They’re a really good football team.”

Country Day gave up a touchdown on Flat Rock’s game-opening drive but bounced back to roll over the Rams 44-7 Friday night in the Division 5 Regional championship.

The game could not have started any better for Flat Rock.

Country Day won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff.

That wasn’t in the Rams’ plans.

Kicker Mitchell Smith booted an onside kick up the middle on the opening kickoff and then was the first to the ball to grab control for the Rams.

“We were going to onside one way or another to try to set the tone, but especially with the look they gave us,” Flat Rock Coach Buck Reaume said. “I feel like a lot of times when we kick it deep, it ends up right around the 50 anyway, so why don’t we just onside? And they look they gave us up the middle was wide open.”

Flat Rock seized on that momentum.

Starting at midfield, the Rams moved 50 yards in eight plays. Junge hit three of his first four passes and then caught the opening touchdown on a trick play that saw Corey Lannon take the ball on a reverse and hit Junge Slipping behind the defense to the end zone for a 5-yard score.

“That was good,” Junge said. “Onside kick set the tone. We were confident.”

Country Day responded by scoring on each of its five possessions in the first half. Quarterback Chase Dawkins was perfect on his first seven pass attempts and was 9-for-13 passing in the first half for 98 yards and two touchdowns while adding 61 yards rushing and a score.

Dawkins hit a wide-open Hunter Riutta on a 7-yard pass up the middle on fourth down for the game-tying score, and he put the Yellowjackets ahead 13-7 with a scramble for 10 yards on the next drive. Dawkins later dumped off to Graham Doman on a blitz for a 33-yard catch-and-run score and a 30-7 Halftime lead.

Gabe Zeldes added a 4-yard touchdown run and Victoria Miller hit a 22-yard field goal.

“This whole game we weren’t down,” Junge said. “At halftime, we weren’t down. We were in there figuring out how to get back. Our team isn’t like that. We’re always positive. We went out fighting.”

Flat Rock’s defense was stronger in the second half with three stops on fourth down, but Country Day still broke through with a couple more TDs.

Dawkins had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Riutta late in the third quarter, and then a 1-yard rushing TD with 5:30 to play.

Offensively, Flat Rock struggled. Outside of the game’s first and last drives, the Rams never advanced past their own 40.

“They communicate really well,” Reaume said. “They gave us a bunch of different looks. Their secondary does a really good job passing guys off. They made some good adjustments. That guy is a good Coach and they have some dudes over there.”

Country Day brought relentless, heavy pressure at the line of scrimmage. Junge was forced to make quick passes with the ball on most plays.

“I had a good pocket this game I felt like, but they had a good defensive game plan,” he said. “They contained me. They didn’t let me roll out and by containing me they did get some pressure and I had to throw it.”

Reaume felt the Rams prepared well for Country Day’s defensive pressure.

“They bring it from all over the place,” Reaume said. “We did more pass pro this week than we had all year. I’m proud of our line. We didn’t allow a sack. Against (Detroit) Southeastern in the first round, they sacked that kid a lot. One possession, they sacked him like three times in a row. Same thing with Notre Dame Prep. We saw it on film, we worked on it all week, and I was proud of that. We protected well.”

The Yellowjackets’ coverage downfield was equally as tenacious.

“It was pretty hard to make some space out on the routes and when you catch it, they’re quick to the ball,” receiver Corey Lannon said. “Their skills were really fast. We haven’t had any problems or difficulties passing the ball like that all year.”

Junge finished 19-for-38 passing for 95 yards. Six different players caught passes, led by Lannon with 7 receptions for 41 yards. Brian Booms added 11 carries for 50 yards.

“This season is definitely one to remember for sure,” Lannon said. “I knew we were going to spark. We had Talented guys all over the field. I knew we were going to get things going and have a good season.”

Flat Rock finished 8-4 overall.

“It was a pretty magical season,” Reaume said. “It’s the best year I’ve ever been a part of. I can’t thank those guys enough, and the school, the community, the coaches. Just being a part of it was a lot of fun. This doesn’t happen all the time.

“It was a fun ride while it lasted.”

Country Day 7 23 7 7 − 44 Flat Rock 7 0 0 0 − 7

First Quarter

FR – Graham Junge 5 pass from Corey Lannon (Mitchell Smith kick)

CD – Hunter Riutta 7 pass from Chase Dawkins (Victoria Miller kick)

Second Quarter

CD – Dawkins 10 run (kick failed)

CD – Gabe Zeldes 4 run (Miller kick)

CD – Miller 22 field goal

CD – Graham Doman 33 pass from Dawkins (Miller kick)

Third Quarter

CD – Riutta 17 pass from Dawkins (Miller kick)

Fourth Quarter

CD – Dawkins 1 run (Miller kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Graham Doman, CD, 12-99; Chase Dawkins, CD, 17-92; Brian Booms, FR, 11-50; Gabe Zeldes, CD, 3-16; Dylan Lepkowski, CD, 3-12; Joey Godfrey, FR, 2-5; Darryl Carter, CD, 1-5; Thomas Jackson, CD, 4-3.

Passing: Dawkins, CD, 12-20-121; Graham Junge, FR, 19-38-95; Corey Lannon, FR, 1-2-5.

Receiving: Lanton, FR, 7-41; Doman, CD, 2-41; Hunter Riutta, CD, 5-35; Rocco Breslin, FR 3-17; Lepkowski, CD, 1-16; Jacob Pieprzyk, FR, 2-15; Zeldes, CD, 1-15; Aaron Salazar, FR, 6-14; Carinton Thomas, CD, 2-10; Booms, FR, 1-9; Junge, FR, 1-5; Carter, CD, 1-4.