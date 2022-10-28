Detroit arts and music things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30

October’s final weekend brings music, art and Halloween fun to Detroit’s cultural institutions.

Here are four attractions in the fine arts to check out this weekend:

Halloween with the DSO

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is leaning all the way into Halloween this weekend with three different musical events celebrating the occasion. Friday night at 8 pm, The Cube at Orchestra Hall will host a screening of FW Murnau’s highly influential silent film classic “Nosferatu” with a new score performed live by the Andrew Alden Ensemble. The score will blend classical chamber music with rock and elements of jazz; the screening marks the film’s 100th anniversary. Tickets are $20.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes to Rock O’Ween with Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits at 10 am Saturday at The Cube. The band will play children’s songs in rock-‘n’-roll style during the one-hour concert. Tickets are $12.

