Details on every room in Auburn’s new football facility

Team lounge space

* At 110 feet in diameter, the main team lounge area features a Locker room, Couches and beanbag chairs, and a videoboard that can be split into several screens

* The lockers here are not designed to hold any equipment. They are for casual use; the aim of this room is for players to relax. Each Locker has the players’ names digitally imposed on top, and includes several drawers, an area to Hang clothes, a laptop table, a Charging station and a zero-gravity chair

* Forthofer said on several facility tours at other venues, Auburn realized other programs’ players never used their lounge areas because it was a part of the main locker room area. Auburn’s goal was to separate the equipment area from the relaxation space, and put the lounge area in the dead center of the complex, so players are forced to walk through it

* The felt hanging from the ceiling, simulating toilet paper at Toomer’s Corner, has orange and blue lights flashing within it

* The white ceiling lights can be changed from “chill mode” — a dimmer and less bright setting — and programmed by Auburn to brighten, say, a half-hour before practice to not only remind players to get ready for practice, but also to take them out of the relaxation headspace and prepare them to go play football