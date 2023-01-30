Details On Bucks’ Trade Offer For Ex-Celtics Wing

Jae Crowder has yet to play for the Suns in the 2022-23 season, and the clock is ticking for Phoenix to trade the veteran as of Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline looms.

The former Boston Celtics forward has $10.1 million left in his expiring deal, and the Suns have tried to find a potential suitor for the 32-year-old.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have been given permission by Phoenix to speak with Crowder on a potential trade, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The current offer on the table is Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill and a second-round draft pick for the forward.

Charania said the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks “remain in play” for a trade, but the Bucks have come the closest with an actual offer. The Suns reportedly want a small forward or power forward in any potential trade.

Crowder still is a serviceable role player that could prove to be Vital for Milwaukee’s NBA Finals hopes. He could be a defender the Bucks throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a potential series against the Celtics.

Boston could potentially bring Crowder back to bolster their bench depth, but they might have to part with Derrick White, who Phoenix is ​​reportedly interested in.

But the Veteran reportedly wants a contract extension, which is why he hasn’t played for the Suns this season, and this might have teams second guessing their intentions to execute a trade.