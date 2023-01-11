Details emerge about Netflix’s golf docuseries in the newly released trailer

A trailer released Wednesday revealed more details about the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries that promises to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional golf.

The series’ title (“Full Swing”), release date (Feb. 15) and its star-studded roster, including the surprise announcement of Rory McIlroy’s participation, were among the Noteworthy items Revealed in the clip, which also gave a taste of what viewers can expect to see in the series.

McIlroy was not one of the names included when the series was first announced, but he appeared at the end of the trailer, sitting down in a chair as a producer shouted, “Quiet in the house! Action.”

“If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations,” McIlroy says in Wednesday’s video, “the game needs to be pushed forward.”

Among the PGA TOUR players appearing with McIlroy in the show are Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen and Mito Pereira. Also in the show are Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Ian Poulter.

The fast-paced trailer, backed by a dramatic soundtrack, provides a peek into some of the content that viewers can expect from Full Swing. Scenes from the WM Phoenix Open’s rowdy 16th hole are interspersed with clips of players celebrating victories and mourning losses. The behind-the-scenes clips span the range of emotions, from a player taking out his frustrations in a locker room to light-hearted moments like jumping on a trampoline. Players are shown stepping off private planes and behind the wheel of their cars, as the Netflix cameras followed them into all aspects of their lives. They’re shown in the gym and playing with their kids. Anxious families are shown watching as their sons and husbands compete for some of the biggest titles in the game. McIlroy won this year’s FedExCup. Three of last year’s major Champions – Scheffler (Masters), Thomas (PGA Championship) and Fitzpatrick (US Open) – also participated in the series.

“All it takes is one week and your life changes,” Thomas said in the trailer.

The series covers the entirety of the competitive calendar. The governing bodies that conduct golf’s majors – Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, United States Golf Association and The R&A — also participated in the series, giving unprecedented access to the show’s cameras.

“Full Swing” was produced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films, which created and produced the acclaimed “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” Executive producers are Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen with Vox Media Studios; and Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees with Box to Box Films.

“You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA TOUR,” quipped Poulter.

And soon we will all see what their cameras uncovered.