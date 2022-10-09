Details Announced for Basketball Fan Day on Oct. 22

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue basketball teams will hold their annual Fan Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 10 am ET, at Mackey Arena.

Both women’s and men’s basketball teams will be featured on Fan Day. The Women’s team will start the activities with an open practice and scrimmage starting at 10 am ET. At 11:45 am, there will be an Autograph session that will last for approximately one hour for both teams before the men’s team will hold a practice and scrimmage beginning at 1 pm ET. Doors will open at 9:30 am ET.

Autograph cards will be provided by Purdue Athletics for use during the Autograph session and will be the only item that student-athletes will autograph. Outside items will not be eligible to be signed.

During the event, children will have the opportunity to draw players’ headshots for a chance to have their illustration Featured on the video board for Kids Club games this season.

In addition, the ticket office and John Purdue Club representatives will be available from 11 am to 1:30 pm to purchase tickets. The team store and select concession stands will also be open on Fan Day and will operate on a cashless basis. Parking will be available in the F Lot just to the north of Mackey Arena.

This will be the Lone opportunity to see the men’s team before its exhibition game Nov. 2, against Truman State at Mackey Arena. The Women’s team will open its season on Nov. 6, with an exhibition game against Purdue Northwest.

Tickets are available on PurdueSports.com, by calling 800.49SPORT or by visiting the Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office at Mackey Arena. Single-game tickets will go on sale to John Purdue Club members beginning on Oct. 18, and to the general public on Oct. 21.