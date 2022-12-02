Despite Unparalleled Swimming Success, Michael Phelps Laments About His Still Early Golf Career: “Don’t Think I Just Do Right”

Michael Phelps is known as the Flying Fish for being one of the world’s most dominant swimmers. Besides making his place as an international swimmer and breaking significant Olympic records, Phelps is also into golfing.

Michael Phelps showed interest in golfing even before he made his career as a swimmer. The 37-year-old swimmer recently opened up about his golf strategy and how it is similar to swimming.

Michael Phelps shares golfing advice

In an interview with Golf.com, Michael Phelps Revealed his golfing strategy. The swimming legend said he focuses on thinking too much while he plays golf. They said he plays and learns, which is also how he excelled in swimming.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Swimmer Michael Phelps looks on during the pro-am prior to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phelps said, “I don’t think I just do right.” They claimed that in swimming, the depth of the pool, the length and width, and the opponents are pretty much similar on every occasion. The thing that makes golfing different is the wind. They said, “The one thing that’s different for me is wind right and that’s one thing for me that’s hard to adjust“

Wind on the field varies from occasion to occasion, and Phelps does not have control over it. Michael Phelps claimed he had figured out how to play with the downwind. But playing into the wind is still a challenge for the Flying Fish.

Phelps had another career in mind

Phelps had dreamed of playing golf and football instead of swimming in his childhood. However, Phelps’ mother, Debbie Phelps, was against the idea and persuaded him to focus on swimming.

Fortunately for Phelps, he made the right choice and took his career in a fruitful direction. But Aquaman didn’t let go of his desires with age. After announcing his retirement from competitive swimming in 2012, Phelps aimed towards golf.

Since then, Phelps has been a golf enthusiast. They recently played in the golf ICON series held in June-July 2022. They shared the field with Fred Couples, Michael Strahan, and Ben Roethlisberger.

So, what do you think of Michael Phelps’s love for golf despite being a dominant swimmer? Tell us in the comments!