Despite the Stardom and $228 Million Salary, Former NBA MVP Admits His Secret Wish About Kris Jenner and the Kardashians: “It Can Be Me, Kanye, Travis Scott”

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only known for being a dominant player on the court. As fans already know, the ‘Greek Freak’ has a great sense of humor and is always cracking jokes. Drafted in 2013, the Milwaukee Bucks selected the two-time MVP with the overall 15th pick. After his entry into the league, Antetokounmpo went on to win the Most Improved Player title in 2017.

Evidently, in his first season as a rookie, Antetokounmpo scored an average of 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. By the time he was in his third season, he had a career-high score of 27 points and 15 rebounds.

In 2020, Antetokounmpo won the NBA MVP award and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year title. He is the only player, other than Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to bag both titles in a single season.

After dominating the court, the $228 million Bucks star now feels he is ready to be a part of the Kardashians clan. The second season of ‘The Kardashians’ launched on September 22, and is already garnering vast attention from fans of the show. And Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest proposal to ‘Kris Jenner’ indicates that he too is a fan of the show.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to be on ‘The Kardashians’

In the latest video uploaded on Twitter, the Milwaukee Bucks power forward has expressed his hidden wish to be on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality show. Giannis Antetokounmpo can be seen pitching an interesting idea to one of the show’s stars, and it is none other than Kris Jenner. Except that it wasn’t really the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan but what seemed to be a wax figure of her.

In the video, Giannis was talking to the statue of Kris Jenner and was having an amusing one-way conversation. In the 19 sec short clip, they told ‘Kris’ that he could bring Merit to the show. He added that he felt like he was a part of their family.

“Maybe you could put me in the show. I can be one of the guys and bring value to the show. It can be me, Kanye, Travis Scott. I feel like I’m part of the family, I watch you guys every day, I would love to be on the show. What do you think Kris?” said Giannis.

Do you think Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a good fit for the reality show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.