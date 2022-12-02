Despite the rough start, Husson men’s basketball thinks it can repeat as Champions

The Husson men’s basketball team is 1-4 this season, dropping its last four contests. However, the Eagles are confident that better basketball is on the horizon.

The team won the North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball championship last year with a 57-53 win over SUNY Poly of New York state and returns many of the same players this year that led the group to a conference title.

Husson’s schedule has been difficult and his first conference game comes Saturday. It returns three top seniors, including one whose injury kept him out all season, and a former high-school star transferring from the University of Maine. The Eagles are confident they can bounce back.

