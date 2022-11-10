Despite the loss, Burnsville savors its first state appearance since 2009 – Twin Cities

From driving down a tunnel to get the bus into Xcel Energy Center to the bright lights and big stage that consumes you as you step onto the playing court, the Burnsville volleyball team made a point to soak in everything in its Class 4A quarterfinal state tournament match Wednesday against Wayzata.

The three-set loss to the top-seeded Trojans did little to dampen the experience. Wayzata won 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

“Wayzata is just a little bit taller than everybody else,” Burnsville Coach Josh Wastvedt said. “But I think we took it as a fun challenge as opposed to something that’s going to not make us play as hard as normal.”

The Blaze were consistently in the right positions and making the right plays. They simply were overpowered by Wayzata, as many teams often are. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but they were still very, very good — as you would expect from the two-time defending state champions. Wayzata (28-4) will meet Rogers in Thursday’s 9 am semifinal back in St. Paul.

“We were a little sloppy. We’re high school kids, though, and we’re working through that,” Wayzata Coach Scott Jackson said. “The whole team just kind of scraped one together there. We’ve got more to do tomorrow, and hopefully Saturday.”

As does Burnsville, which now moves into consolation play.

“It was a good experience (Wednesday), especially being here in general, being with the girls and fighting really hard,” Burnsville sophomore outside hitter Mesaiya Bettis said. “That was fun.”

It was likely not a position the Blaze’s current senior class would have envisioned itself in when Wastvedt arrived on the scene four years ago. Back then, Burnsville was not controlled, nor consistent. There was work to be done, but also an incentive to achieve if that work was put in.

Now senior outside hitter Kiylah Franke recalled Wastvedt pointing up to the corner of Burnsville’s gym back then and telling the team, “We’re going to have a banner.”

And now they have one. The plan is to add many more. The leadership of the current Seniors figures to only inspire those who come after. Burnsville is flush with young, talented players. The culture is strong.

“That was one of our biggest things — a culture of support and competitiveness, confidence. We were able to do that,” Wastvedt said. “And then just trusting our process and trusting our methods. The girls did a really nice job of that. Being here, our school has really come together, and the support system that we now have for our volleyball program as a whole is incredible.”

That culture helped Burnsville not only endure a six-match losing streak in September — a period in which Franke and Bettis were injured — but strengthen. The absences of the star players forced others to step into different roles and have uncomfortable conversations that led to growth.

“That really banded us together,” senior libero Corrina Benson said, “especially at the end by sections.”

Which led to Burnsville’s first section title since 2009. The Blaze (21-12) have zero intention of waiting another 13 years for their next trip to St. Paul.

“We see potential to put ourselves in a position to be here for the next few years, because we have some good players coming up,” Wastvedt said. “I think it’s something that we are pushing towards. We have a little more work to do, of course, but it’s been a good change.”