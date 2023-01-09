Despite some obstacles, the Sunny Hills boys soccer team starts out undefeated
Reigning CIF Division 3 Player of the Year Matthias Brown (center) is congratulated after scoring the first of two goals for Sunny Hills in the win over La Habra. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
Lancers top La Habra in Freeway League match and improve record to 11-0-3 overall.
As remarkable as last season’s run to a CIF Division 3 Championship was, that pales in comparison to what has transpired to date for the Sunny Hills High School boys soccer team.
Although hit heavily by graduation, the Lancers are currently 11-0-3 and 2-0 in the Freeway League and are ranked, according to MaxPreps, well 4 in the nation, No. 2 in California and No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section.
And the Lancers are yet to play a home match.
Sunny Hills has a natural grass field, one of two Freeway League teams with that situation (Troy is the other). The Lancers played on a funky temporary field last year (each team had a half where they played downhill, another where they played uphill) while their regular field was reworked.
To see the slide show, click on the first photo:
They have tried to stay off the regular field this season to allow time for the grass to
grow. That field would be playable now were it not for the heavy rains that have recently bombarded the area.
“We have a little patch of grass we can practice on,” Coach Mike Schade said after a 3-0 Freeway League win over La Habra Friday. “But we’ve also practiced on asphalt.”
The Lancers are scheduled for a home game Wednesday against Buena Park, but with heavy rains predicted Tuesday, it is unlikely the match will be played at Sunny Hills.
The Lancers were scheduled to open league at home last Wednesday, but the field was unplayable then and the match was moved to Fullerton, where the Lancers prevailed, 1-0, in a match that Featured last season’s co-champions.
Newcomer Issac Morales, who scored the lone goal in the win over Fullerton, scored the Lancers’ first goal against La Habra and reigning CIF Division 3 Player of the Year Matthias Brown scored the other two against a La Habra team missing some key players to injuries .
The Freeway League is a competitive boys soccer league every year and this year will be no exception. Fullerton competed in Division 1 last year and is strong again this season. La Habra excepts to be much more competitive in the second round of the league when it is at full strength. Buena Park is improved, Troy is big and physical and Sonora is also a threat.
—Courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone