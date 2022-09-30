Despite Own Goal, Alabama Remains Undefeated in Conference Play

ATHENS, Ga. – The Alabama soccer team was the only one to score in a match against SEC Rival Georgia, but it was far from a comfortable game down the stretch.

The Crimson Tide was up 2-0 in the second half over the Bulldogs, but when Jada Gibson kicked the ball into the box, miscommunication between McKinley Crone and the defense allowed the ball into the net during the 73rd minute.

With the score 2-1 and less than 20 minutes to go, the Alabama defense stepped up, while the offense continued to apply pressure on the Georgia defense. In the end, the Tide won 2-1 on the road.

It was a physical game between the SEC opponents, who combined for 25 fouls and three yellow cards (Georgia had two to Alabama’s one), and both offenses were aggressive the entire 90 minutes.

Scroll to Continue

The Tide, however, outpaced the Bulldogs on offense as Alabama nearly doubled its own number of shots from the first half (7) to the second half (12). The 12 second-half shots alone were more than Georgia had the entire game (7).

One of those shots came from Riley Tanner, who knocked the ball into the upper corner from outside the box in the 20th minute for the first goal of the game.

The second goal came in the second half as Felicia Knox earned her NCAA-leading 12th assists off a corner kick and Ashlynn Serepca headed in her fourth goal of the year.

The Crimson Tide are now 11-1-1 on the season and 4-0-0 in SEC play, including winning its last seven consecutive games. The next game will be a home match against Ole Miss on Thursday, October 6th at 7 pm CT