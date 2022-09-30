Despite Own Goal, Alabama Remains Undefeated in Conference Play

ATHENS, Ga. – The Alabama soccer team was the only one to score in a match against SEC Rival Georgia, but it was far from a comfortable game down the stretch.

The Crimson Tide was up 2-0 in the second half over the Bulldogs, but when Jada Gibson kicked the ball into the box, miscommunication between McKinley Crone and the defense allowed the ball into the net during the 73rd minute.

With the score 2-1 and less than 20 minutes to go, the Alabama defense stepped up, while the offense continued to apply pressure on the Georgia defense. In the end, the Tide won 2-1 on the road.

