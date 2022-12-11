Despite Making Millions Out of It, Paige Spiranac Declared That Golf Is the ‘Absolute Worst’ With a Reasonable Explanation in 2020

Paige Spiranac has been working very hard to build her career as a social media influencer. Despite having an unsuccessful professional career in golf, Spiranac has millions of fans in the golf community. It has been very long since she quit her career as a professional golfer. But very few people know the real reason why she gave up on the sport.

Why did Paige Spiranac quit professional golf?

Paige Spiranac has tons of followers online and fans love listening to her bold statements related to golf and other important issues. The former golfer enjoys talking about her experiences from her time on the field. Moreover, she once talked about her feelings towards the game and how it became something she had to quit.

Spiranac has been a golf aspirant since her childhood. The golf Sensation found herself around professional players during her years in college. And that helped her build an even stronger interest in the sport. However, Spiranac soon realized something was not right.

“It’s like my whole life I’m trying to find a place where I can fit in,” she said. “Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass”. On an Episode of her podcast, she stated, “I’m not refined, I’m raw and real and I wear what I want and I have always been so different and golf is not that way.”

During an Episode of the The Bunkered Podcast, Spiranac also talked about how she didn’t feel comfortable playing among other talented players. The ex-golfer said she wanted to be the best at anything she did professionally. And according to her, golf was not the right career for her. And so, with millions of people supporting her online, she chose to become a social media influencer.

Noticeably, Spiranac is one of the best and most successful individuals in her field. Moreover, her profession gives her complete freedom to keep in touch with her favorite sport, golf. Fans have been wondering if they would ever see Spiranac back on the field. But according to her statements, she is not willing to switch her current career as a social media star to be a professional golfer. Being a keen enthusiast of the sport, Spiranac wants to continue being a golf instructor.

