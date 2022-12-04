

Despite Lionel Messi’s Wonder goal, the Unexpected most important player on the pitch

December 03, 2022, 14:20 hs

This Saturday in the first round began the round of 16 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where for many the competition really begins. In the first of the two duels of the day, the Netherlands justified its favoritism and beat the United States 3-1, and advanced to the quarterfinals, where it awaits the winner of the Duel between Argentina and Australia.

Those led by Lionel Scaloni came to this instance from group C, after being the leader of it, although of course, it was not easy for him at all. In his debut and despite the wide favoritism, he lost 1-2 against Saudi Arabia, for which he played his other two remaining games quite conditioned. However, they took them forward and by the same score (2-0) they beat Mexico and then Poland.

For their part, those from Oceania (which play in the Asian confederation) lost in their debut thrashed against France (1-4), but like their Rival in the round of 16 they won the next two, but due to goal difference they came in second place. With the precedent of 1993 where they met for the 1994 World Cup playoffs, they began to play in a Duel that promised.

With an impressive frame of almost 50,000 people and the majority of Argentines, the game began as everyone expected in the preview: Scaloni’s team with possession of the ball, patiently playing in the Rival field and trying to go inside, since they did not They have extreme forwards due to the injury of Ángel Di María. Just when things started to get more complicated than necessary, the first goal of the match arrived.

Pass from Alexis, goal from Lionel

In a collective move and after a free kick that was cleared by the defense, the ball was taken by Alexis Mac Allister, from a great world cup so far, and it took a second too long for Messi to position himself better facing the goal. He gave him a very good ball between the lines, and the best player in the world capitalized on this in the first Argentine goal, with which he went up on the scoreboard at half-time.