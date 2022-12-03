Despite injuries, Liberty Hill football Rushes into state semifinals

Despite injuries, Liberty Hill football Rushes into state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO – With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, Liberty Hill turned to an unexpected source to pick up the slack in the Class 5A Division II Region IV Championship game against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.

But then again, nothing that Liberty Hill quarterback Reese Vickers surprises Panthers Coach Kent Walker.

Vickers, a senior, had a career night with Unofficial 244 yards and three touchdowns rushing to carry Liberty Hill to a 63-43 win and a third consecutive regional championship Friday at Farris Stadium.

“He’s a Liberty Hill kid; he’s a tough kid,” Walker said. “That’s Reese Vickers. They said we’re not going down without swinging, and they kept swinging all game.”

Along with fullback Ben Carter and an inspired defensive effort in the second half, Vickers delivered a knockout blow to a proud Flour Bluff program seeking a second consecutive regional championship. Carter rumbled for 144 yards and five touchdowns, and the Panther defense forced four turnovers in the second half to turn a taut 28-27 halftime edge into a comfortable win.

But the game belonged to Vickers, who took on a heavy Offensive load after Noah Long and Joe Pitchford – who have combined for 3,000 yards rushing as well as 30 touchdowns this season – each aggravated shoulder injuries early in the game.

Liberty Hill running back Ben Carter dives for a touchdown against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff during the Class 5A Division II Region IV Championship game Friday at Farris Stadium in San Antonio. Liberty Hill pulled away for a 63-43 win.

Quarterbacks may run the slot-T offense for Liberty Hill (13-1) although they rarely run the ball. Vickers entered the game with just 325 yards rushing on 53 carries through the first 13 games, but he looked like a natural swerving and slicing through the Flour Bluff defense.

“I knew that I’d have to pick it up for my team and take on some more responsibilities with those running backs out,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button