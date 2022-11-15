Despite inexperience, LTHS girls basketball shows potential

Ally Cesarini

Seniors Ally Cesarini and Ella Ormsby are used to high expectations in the Lyons Township High School girls basketball program.

Cesarini is entering her fourth varsity season and Ormsby her third.

“Both of us have to step up and sort of take that leadership role on the court. That’s definitely a big change,” Cesarini said. “Since we have a lot of Younger girls, it’s important that the Returners take them under our wing and lead them through it.”

