Despite Good Results, Jon Rahm to Take a Break From Golf

For the second year in a row, former No. 1 ranked golfer Jon Rahm is taking a break from the game of golf, seemingly through the holiday season.

After dominating the DP World Tour’s Open de España earlier this month, winning that tournament for a record-tying third time to match countryman Seve Ballesteros, Rahm finished fourth after an up-and-down tournament at the CJ Cup this weekend.

Jon Rahm is locked-in with his putter today as he rolls in ANOTHER birdie from long distance. 🔥 📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/YwfRuzXtIN — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 21, 2022

Friday, he was on fire, setting a course record at Congaree with a 62.

He shared the lead with eventual winner Rory McIlroy at times on Sunday, but this plugged lie on the 14th hole led to his downfall, settling for fourth in the event.

Golf can be cruel at the worst times. Back-to-back bad breaks for Jon Rahm. pic.twitter.com/xSX2fqT9UF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 23, 2022

Afterwards, Rahm said that he wasn’t feeling his best coming into the CJ Cup.

Rahm said:

“I mean, listen, with how bad I felt [on] Thursday morning, if you told me I was going to shoot 14-under, I wouldn’t believe you, I’m not gonna lie… That 9-under-par round was something I never expected. The other three rounds is pretty much how I felt, battled out to shoot a couple under par because my swing wasn’t quite there. It was good off the tee, but my iron game just wasn’t good.”

Rahm then expressed his intentions to step away for a bit:

“[I’m] looking forward to some time off. [I] will not touch a club for the foreseeable future, [it is] very needed. And the weather forecast is great in Scottsdale, so [it’s] time to be a dad and enjoy some benefits of good play, good fall and just be home and again, be dad and have a good time for a little bit.”

Last year at this time, Rahm was unable to win the Open de España and then missed the cut at Andalucia Masters at Valderrama. Following those disappointments in Spain, he took a sabbatical until returning for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which was the first PGA Tour event of 2022, where he finished runner-up to Cameron Smith.

That event also kicks off the 2023 portion of the tour schedule and is one of the elevated events that will feature a $20 million purse, so expect Rahm to Resurface again at the start of the new year.

Cover Image Via Twitter

