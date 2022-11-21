Despite goal-scoring struggles, the Canes are holding strong in the Metropolitan Division :: WRALSportsFan.com

Show Transcript

rough times of late for the Carolina Hurricanes back to back overtime losses thursday at home against Colorado and then last night on the road in Minnesota. And the truth is that Carolina probably feels like they should have gotten four points even though they didn’t play so well in Minnesota quick recap, Carolina dominated the Defending Stanley cup Champions at home on thursday night out shot, I think the avalanche 48 15 utterly dominant performance but didn’t get enough out of their chances. And when Colorado had enough of theirs, they made Carolina pay including in overtime. So that’s one point, we probably should have had two. And then in Minnesota last night, Hurricanes I thought were the dominant team for about 30 minutes, first period and the first half of the second and then Jordan Staal says it took their foot the gas, I don’t know the other team also can play well and I think Carolina just didn’t play it well enough in the final 30 minutes. But really it was the 1st 30 minutes that probably doomed the Hurricanes not getting enough out of their chances. And that has been the theme through the 1st 18 games of the season. Hurricanes. Power play is abysmal near the bottom of the NHL. It’s under 15% on the season and it’s been Worse over the last 6.5. Games one for their last 22 dating back to a game against Toronto in which they scored the first goal on the power play one for their last 22 not going to get it done. Uh, Stefan Mason scored that power play goal, they have one since. And I think it was the Brent Burns goal in a blowout win over Edmonton. Um look if you kick out the seven goals they scored against the Oilers in that game, Carolina’s got eight goals in their last six games, eight in their last six. So goal scoring has been a problem eight of the next 10 around the road, including Tomorrow night in Winnipeg, their home on Wednesday and then Saturday of next week. But they’re on the road primarily until the second week in December. So these are very, very dangerous times for Carolina. They have to figure out a way to get the power play going. They have to figure out a way to score goals even at five on five. So we’ll end with this 18 games in. These are the players that don’t have a goal yet this season. Tebow, Tarragona, Jacob, Slavin, Paul, Stastny, Derek, Stepan Brett pesci, no goals through 18 games for all of them. I know Tara vine has been hurt, but he’s only missed the last four games. He was here for the 1st 14. Only one goal for yes, Perry cut Kenya me and even that was sort of an excuse me. Didn’t mean to score type of a goal. Seth Jarvis only has three. Carolina needs goal scoring, especially from those players who were expected to score goals yet through all of that 10, 5 and 3, 2nd place in the division, it ain’t all bad. If this is the worst it gets for Carolina, they’ll be okay.