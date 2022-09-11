Despite Gaining Three Turnovers, Football Eagles Absorb Setback at No. 4 Montana State

By Matt Schabert, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

MOREHEAD, Ky. —

A couple of early turnovers put the Eagles in a tough spot and a 28-0 first-quarter deficit was too much to overcome as the Morehead State Football team absorbed a 63-13 setback at No. 4 Montana State Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles (0-2) saw the Bobcats (2-0) score three times in the first six minutes and lost a pair of fumbles while also allowing a punt return for a touchdown to fall behind 28-0 after one stanza. Better ball movement and a couple of defensive stops, including an interception by Dylan Leonardis and a forced missed field goal, saw the Eagles only allow seven points in the second quarter. The Morehead State defense, while allowing 675 yards to Montana State, did come up with three forced turnovers.

Besides Leonardis, Enzo Fantau-Barker picked off a pass, and Javian Browder returned a fumble a short distance for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Kicker Nathan Hazlett also converted a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter as well, his third successful boot through the uprights in two games, and Morehead State trailed 35-3 at the half.

After Montana State pushed it to 42-3 Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles had a golden opportunity when defensive lineman Devon Connors rambled free for 38 yards on a fake punt deep into Bobcat territory. But a sack three players later brought on Hazlett who banged through a 37-yard field goal.

Montana State pushed it right back to a 43-point deficit (49-6) Moments later as backup QB Sean Chambers rushed for a 55-yard score. The Bobcats’ final TD came on a 30-yard rush following Browder’s score.

Offensively, Grady Cramer finished with 89 yards passing on 13 completions, while Carter Cravens had 44 yards on five connections. Chance Harris again led the Eagles in rushing with a 49-yard day. Christian Graves had 45 yards in the passing game to lead nine Eagles who caught at least one pass. The Eagles had 260 total yards, including an almost even stat line with 133 passing and 127 rushing.

defensively, Khiyree Keith had a team-high nine total tackles, including eight solos.

The Eagles return home Saturday as MSU hosts Kentucky Christian for the home opener and Family Weekend with game time at 6 pm ET.