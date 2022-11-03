Despite Five New Starters, Women’s Basketball Remains Included In Preseason Polls

LUBBOCK, Texas (November 1, 2022) – D2SIDA (Division II Sports Information Directors Association) and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) each announced their preseason top-25 rankings for the 2022-2023 season, with D2SIDA ranking Lubbock Christian University No.13 and the WBCA ranking the Lady Chaparrals No.23.

LCU has found their way into the D2SIDA preseason poll nine consecutive seasons, marking every season they have been eligible to appear (due to the transfer from NAIA to NCAA Div. II), ranking No.1 (2019-20 and in 2021-22 ), No.3 (2018-19 and in 2020-21), No.23 (2017-18), No. 4 (2016-17), No.15 (2015-16) and receiving votes in 2014-15. The Lady Chaps No.13 ranking is the second-best among South Central Region programs, as West Texas A&M holds the No.7 ranking.

The WBCA NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, which the WBCA did not conduct during the 2020-21 season (COVID), is a poll LCU has consistently debuted in each season a poll has been conducted since being eligible. Carrying the No.1 ranking last season, this season’s No.23 ranking ends a streak of three consecutive top-10 preseason poll appearances. Along with their three consecutive top-10 debuts (No.1 in 2021-22, No.2 in 2019-20, No. 10 in 2018-19), LCU has claimed No.11 (2016-17) and No.18 (2015-16) in their previous appearances in the poll.

The WBCA and D2SIDA are the consistent organizations which conduct Weekly top-25 polls for NCAA Division II Women’s basketball. LCU opens their 2022-23 campaign Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. facing No.6 Missouri Southern (lost 72-70 Tuesday night in overtime to Wichita State in an exhibition game) at 3:30 pm to open a weekend schedule at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. It concludes Sunday with LCU facing Candace Whitaker’s Missouri Western squad.