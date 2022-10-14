Despite Early Schultz Goal, Stonehill Downed By Wagner, 3-1

STATEN ISLAND, NY (October 13, 2022)- Despite an early Karleigh Schultz goal, the Stonehill College Women’s soccer team fell, 3-1 Thursday afternoon to Wagner College in a Northeast Conference battle.

Scoring

STO: Karleigh Schultz (assist: Emmy Dumaresq), 8:24

WAG: Maddie Wilde (assist: Gabby Cipriano), 28:05

Gabby Cipriano, 43:57

Madison Carr (assist: Isabella Manzella), 62:50

Goalkeeping

STO: Mia Jackson (90:00)-12 p.m

WAG: Sam Hughes (90:00)-five saves

Mia Jackson set a new career-high with 12 saves Thursday afternoon (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes).

The Details

Not even 10 minutes into the contest (8:24), Dumaresq sent a pass over to Schultz and after she corralled the ball, Schultz put her shot past Seahawks goalie, Hughes, for an early 1-0 advantage.

Wagner continued to pepper Stonehill netminder, Jackson, and she continued to make stop after stop before Wilde snuck her shot past and evened the contest at one.

A few minutes later at 28:05, Emma Slade had a chance for the go-ahead goal, but her shot was turned back by Hughes.

had a chance for the go-ahead goal, but her shot was turned back by Hughes. Before the half came to a close (43:57), Cipriano generated her own offense and found the back of the net which gave Wagner a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

The Seahawks carried their momentum into the second half with four shots in a row, but Jackson turned all the attempts away. However, at 62:50, Wagner tacked on an insurance goal from Carr (3-1) after she took a pass from Manzella.

Stonehill had a chance to cut the deficit to one after a shot from Kara Moore but Hughes made the stop. Lauren Clement had a couple of opportunities herself at 78:54 and 84:20 but again was stopped by Hughes as Wagner held on for a 3-1 win.

but Hughes made the stop. had a couple of opportunities herself at 78:54 and 84:20 but again was stopped by Hughes as Wagner held on for a 3-1 win. Jackson finished with 12 saves which marked a new career-high for the junior goaltender. In back-to-back starts, Jackson has now posted five or more saves.

Up Next

Stonehill wraps up their road trip next Tuesday with a non-conference matchup at Brown University starting at 7 pm

