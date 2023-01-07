Despite Being a Golfing Great, Phil Mickelson Was Forced to Use His Psychology Major to End Up With His ‘Gem’ Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has an amazing set of skills on the field. However, the golfer also possesses strong brain skills. Moreover, there was a time when Mickelson admitted to doing something using his psychological knowledge, but off the field. And it had everything to do with his wife, Amy Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson has played all his tournaments using his brains more than his physical strength. Moreover, his interviews show how witty and smart he can be while answering questions. The reason – he has a degree in psychology. Strange, isn’t it? Well, it wasn’t that hyped until one day when he revealed how he used his knowledge supposedly to manipulate his own wife, Amy.

In a 2017 Episode of a podcast with Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson Revealed how he used his Psychology skills on a movie date with his wife Amy. A Psychology major at Arizona State, Phil Mickelson explained how the human body has similar responses to fear and arousal. However, it was pretty shocking to know that he used this information to get closer to Amy.

“So when you’re afraid, your heart pumps faster, and your lungs expand, and your nostrils flare, and your senses become much more acute. And that’s what happens when you’re aroused,” Lefty said. “So what I would do is I would take Amy…to a suspenseful movie…I would grab their hand, and I would kind of rub it. And she would displace her fear as arousal or attraction for me.”

Still pretty hard to believe. And as he stated, this was how he managed to “land such a gem”. Mickelson has more history with Alan Shipnuck now. The golfer once said a few things, “off the record” he calls them, which were later written in a book about him by Shipnuck. And that was a huge start to all the LIV Golf and PGA Tour controversies involving Mickelson.

