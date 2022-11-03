Despite 4-2 Loss at Providence, Men’s Soccer Clinches Spot in BIG EAST Tournament

Next Game: at Xavier 11/5/2022 | 6:00 P.M Nov. 05 (Sat) / 6:00 PM at Xavier History

Providence, RI — In spite of a 4-2 loss at Providence on Wednesday, November 2, the Bluejays earned the final spot in the BIG EAST Tournament.

Following Wednesday’s result the Bluejays moved to 6-4-6 on the season and 3-3-4 in BIG EAST action, while Providence moved to 5-4-7 overall and 3-2-5 in conference play.

The Friars surged out to a 2-0 lead with goals in the seventh and 13th minutes as Kevin Vang and Armaan Wilson picked up their first goals of the season. Creighton answered in the 29th minute as a junior Duncan McGuire banged home his 13th goal of the year on his sixth penalty kick of the season.

Before Halftime Providence added a goal to take a 3-1 edge into the locker room at the half. The game remained 3-1 until the middle of the second half. in the 68th minute Providence got an unassisted goal from Gevork Diarbian, while the Bluejays countered with a goal in the 75th minute from Callum Watson .

Creighton outshot the Friars 16-9, while the two teams each created three corners.

As the six seed in the BIG EAST Tournament, Creighton earned a rematch with No. 3 Xavier on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. (CT).