‘Desperate Much?’: Golf World Slams Greg Norman for His Latest Statement Praising LIV Golf

Despite facing a lot of controversies, it is safe to say that the 2022 season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series of Greg Norman was a success. It even made the major tours like that PGA and the DP World Tours bring some changes for the sport and the golfers.

Since its inception, the LIV CEO, Norman, has wanted to work together with major Tours like the PGA and the DP World Tours. He even openly admitted that he and his company had reached out to them on many occasions. However, they didn’t yield.

“From dead in the water to an important part of the future of golf all in 8 months. #LIVGolf has only just begun,” they wrote on his Twitter recently. His tweet further read, “It’s time for the major forces in golf to make the good of the game we all love the priority. @LIVGolfInv will continue to do its part.”

Notably, the PGA Tour has been against the LIV Series since the beginning. In fact, they banned its players from playing in the league and eventually suspended them when they signed with the Saudi-backed company. They even filed a lawsuit against the sponsoring company of LIV Golf and its Governor after the players filed an antitrust lawsuit against them.

On the other hand, the DP World Tour also suspended its golfers, including Sergio García and Lee Westwood, after they signed with the league. Additionally, the Tour officials notified that the players would be fined £100,000 ($125,000).

Fans’ reaction to Greg Norman and his confident Twitter post

With the Inception of the LIV Series, golf fans are divided into two, one who supports them and the other against them. Such differentiation was visible throughout their comments under the former world no. 1’s post.

While some fans of the sport supported him, others did not. The latter type pointed out all the problems with the league from the start to the end to bring them down. From their Alliance with a country that is alleged to violate multiple human rights to the league not getting TV coverage for its first season… the Tour loyalists mentioned everything through the comment section.

Many golf fans also tried to be humorous about Norman’s statements. Notably, the Tour loyalists filled the comment section with criticism. However, it didn’t let the LIV fans from supporting him by adding cheerful messages.

Do you think Norman’s LIV Golf is a good addition to professional golf? Let us know your reasons.