DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals

DeSoto is partying like it’s 2016 — the year it won its Lone Texas state title.

The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: DeSoto will play Vandegrift, which upset Katy on a last-second field goal earlier Saturday to reach its first-ever title game, on Dec. 17 at 3 pm at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Guyer’s loss ends the high school career of decorated quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold, one of the country’s best arms this fall.

DeSoto jumped up to a 19-0 lead early behind a dominant ground game and won the battle at in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Sophomore running back Deondrae Riden Jr. totaled two rushing touchdowns and more than 220 yards on the ground Saturday.

DeSoto has been one of the country’s best programs this season. It entered the game 14-0 and the No. 11 teams in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings.

The Wildcats have won three state titles in program history, but none of which have come in the last four seasons — each of which has reached the state semifinals.

—

Lead photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive