DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals

DeSoto is partying like it’s 2016 — the year it won its Lone Texas state title.

The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: DeSoto will play Vandegrift, which upset Katy on a last-second field goal earlier Saturday to reach its first-ever title game, on Dec. 17 at 3 pm at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

