DeSoto Parade celebrates high school football champions’ ‘resilience and perseverance’

DeSOTO — Parents and spectators cheered Saturday as DeSoto’s Champion football team paraded through the city on double-decker floats, arrived at the school gym and walked on a red carpet and through an archway of green, white and gold balloons.

“This is a culmination of what they’ve been working towards since they’ve been playing little league,” said Tiffany McCoy, whose son Je’Shan McCoy was on the team.

Mayor Rachel Proctor and US Rep. Jasmine Crockett was among the officials who joined the celebration, along with the school dance teams and the high school marching band, in a Parade that included a sea of ​​Corvettes and horses.

A DeSoto High School football player wears his state championship medal during Saturday’s parade. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

DeSoto defeated Austin Vandegrift 42-17 last month at AT&T Stadium, winning the 6A Division II state championship — the program’s second. DeSoto was the first Dallas-area team since Allen, in 2017, to win a state championship at the 6A classification.

Organizers with DeSoto ISD said more than 50 organizations joined the parade, which traveled about a mile from Amber Terrace Elementary School to the gym at DeSoto High School ahead of a pep rally.

Michelle Mercado cheered as the floats passed by, bringing her family, friends and as many kids as she could find to support her sons: Justus Bibles, a senior on the varsity team, and Sincere Bibles, who was on the junior varsity team.

“They’ve been hoping for this, especially my senior,” she said. “This is a great way to go out this year, graduating, going to college next year.”

Head Coach Claude Mathis turned DeSoto into a statewide high school football power from 2008 to 2014, left to Coach at Southern Methodist University and Marshall High, and then returned in 2019. DeSoto won the program’s first state title while he was away.

Mathis said the Celebration “means everything because we’ve been waiting for another state championship in DeSoto, and we have one now.”

Courtney Porter and Tracie Cook (front) dance during the Parade Saturday in DeSoto. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

When he returned, he said, he promised he would take the team to a championship.

“I just made that promise because I knew that I believed in our kids that we have, and I believe in our coaches that we have,” Mathis said. “I had a funny feeling that we were going to do it and I hoped we would. We worked hard, so I’m glad we did.”

He said a “foundation” was laid by other athletes that played in DeSoto before going on to play in college and in the NFL.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Usamah Rodgers, who was in the parade, said the title took “resilience and perseverance” and the Celebration was a “manifestation of what was taking place that people didn’t see.”

She said the day was about Unity and honoring students for their hard work on and off the field, with the district seeing academic growth, championships from the girls basketball team and “outstanding” arts programs.

“Today is a celebration, not just for our football team, but for our district, for our city, for our community and for everybody who believes in the possibilities of what our district has,” she said.

