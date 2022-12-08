Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons’ starting quarterback; Atlanta to bench Marcus Mariota

Atlanta is turning toward the future, inserting rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder into the starting lineup for Week 15.

The Falcons are officially replacing Veteran Marcus Mariota with the 2022 third-round pick during their bye week, preparing him to take over as the starter next week against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Atlanta officially moved towards the future under center in the offseason, trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis and spending a Day 2 pick on the former Cincinnati star. The Falcons have taken a patient approach with Ridder, sitting him behind Mariota for the first 13 weeks of the season after the rookie showed flashes of a bright future during the preseason.

Atlanta stands at 5-8 overall, but has run into a rough patch offensively, failing to muster more than 17 points in each of its four losses in the last five weeks. Head Coach Arthur Smith has maximized his return on his team’s Talent for a second straight season, but the Falcons’ recent struggles suggested Smith’s team might have reached its limit, signaling the time is now to turn to the rookie.

Ridder elevated his status from draft intrigue to possible future franchise quarterback by excelling in pre-draft testing, leading all quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine in the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and broad jump while impressing teams during his pre-draft interviews. NFL executives admit his arm Talent isn’t the most impressive, but his mental makeup — including notable maturity and leadership ability that helped him take command of his Senior Bowl team — left some admitting “all right, maybe he’s got a little something ,” per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Ridder’s on-field performance at the combine landed him an Honorable mention in NFL.com’s 2022 All-Combine Team, but up until this point, he’s been kept on ice. Thursday’s news means the two-time All-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year will finally get his first shot at regular-season action with the benefit of a bye week to prepare for his debut.