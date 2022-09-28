Design unveiled, funding up in the air

PANAMA CITY— City officials held a public workshop Tuesday evening to review plans for the Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center.

Members of the city’s project team, Wilson Butler – Fentress Architect, went through their presentation of architecture, interior and concept designs for phase one of the new PAEC.

The new arts and events center will replace the Marina Civic Center, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Architect Developers vowed to take part in Transforming Panama City into its vision of becoming the premier city of the Panhandle with the new center.

“We want to fulfill a lot of items we’ve heard over the past few months to make Panama City a vibrant cultural destination,” Wilson-Butler architect Josh Stiling said. “We’re focusing on those aspects to make sure we can Capture with the PAEC and maintain going forward.”

In phase one, the new PAEC will accommodate space for arts, culture and entertainment, and local and regional events with key elements to transform the Marina Arts and Waterfront district into a downtown cultural hub.

