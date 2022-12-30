Deshaun Watson reveals goal for 2023
The Browns (6-9) are hopeful they’ll return to the Playoffs next year. But QB Deshaun Watson has bigger goals after a disappointing 2022.
“My main focus is winning. I came to Cleveland to win a Super Bowl,” Watson told reporters. “My ultimate goal is trying to get that ring.”
Watson has struggled since his return from suspension, throwing for just 703 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, he doesn’t care about his stat line as long as the team is winning.
“If that’s throwing the ball five times or throwing the ball 40 times, and scoring five touchdowns or scoring zero touchdowns,” Watson added. “As long as we win, that’s all that really matters. That’s all I really care about.”
Cleveland has two games left after being officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16. Watson is doing his best to prepare to be his best for next season.
“It’s two opportunities for me, personally, to be able to get as close as I can to where I was before,” Watson said. “I don’t want to be just where I was in 2020, I want to be better than that.”
If Watson can return to the level he played at in 2020, the Browns will certainly have a shot at a Super Bowl. But only time will tell.