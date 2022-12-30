Deshaun Watson reveals goal for 2023

Watson has struggled since his return from suspension, throwing for just 703 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, he doesn’t care about his stat line as long as the team is winning.

“If that’s throwing the ball five times or throwing the ball 40 times, and scoring five touchdowns or scoring zero touchdowns,” Watson added. “As long as we win, that’s all that really matters. That’s all I really care about.”

Cleveland has two games left after being officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16. Watson is doing his best to prepare to be his best for next season.

“It’s two opportunities for me, personally, to be able to get as close as I can to where I was before,” Watson said. “I don’t want to be just where I was in 2020, I want to be better than that.”