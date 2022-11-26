Desert View boys and CDO girls win Amphi Panther Soccer Invitational

Desert View (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

The Desert View boys went 3-0 in pool play, outscoring opponents 17-0, and 2-0 in bracket play to win the Amphi Panther Soccer Invitational held this week at Amphitheater High School. The Jaguars beat Douglas 5-1 to win the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Eduardo Cardenas and Edgar Lleyva – Desert View team Captains #azpreps365 pic.twitter.com/Yj7U2C9RJt — Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) November 25, 2022

Jose Galaz put Desert View up 1-0 in the 27th minute, Edgar Leyva scored off a rebound in the 31st minute and Eduardo Cardenas scored in the 39th to give the Jaguars a 3-0 lead at the half. Elie Antillon cut the lead down to 3-1 in the 50th but Gerardo Vindiola scored off a header 20 seconds later and then Germain Neblin found the net in the 52nd to put Desert View up 5-1.

Desert View (5-0) will host Sunnyside (0-0) on Thursday, Dec. 1 to open up the regular season for the Sunnyside District rivals. Both programs have new synthetic fields that are expanded in width to facilitate soccer.

Canyon del Oro (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

The Canyon del Oro girls beat Sunnyside 9-1 in the Championship match held later in the day with the Dorados Avenging a 1-1 tie with the Blue Devils in pool play.

Finley Korn put CDO up 1-0 in the 13th minute and Elizabeth Walker scored in the 31St to put the Dorados up 2-0. Angelita Carlos scored on a penalty kick in the 37th to cut the CDO lead down to 2-1 but the second half was all Canyon del Oro.

Open Hehli put CDO up 3-1 in the 42n.dWalker scored again in the 50th and Zoey Gist made it 5-1 in the 61stSt. Sarah Teruel made it 6-1 in the 65th, Lyric Brett made it 7-1 in the 71stSt and Brett scored again two minutes later to make it 8-1. Addison Crawford ended the match with a goal in the 75thth to make it 9-1.

Canyon del Oro (4-0-1) will travel to play Mica Mountain (0-0) on Tuesday to open up the regular season and Sunnyside (3-1-1) will host Desert View (1-3) on Dec. 1. Sunnyside beat Desert View 2-0 in pool play action on Wednesday,

CDO Captains talk winning the Amphitheater Championship and the season coming up #azpreps365 pic.twitter.com/wdZF2jZrw9 — Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) November 25, 2022

