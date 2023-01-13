Desert Mirage overcomes slow first half, beats Banning 5-0

Desert Mirage overcomes slow first half, beats Banning 5-0

For a half Thursday evening, it appeared that the last remaining unblemished record in the Desert Valley League was in jeopardy.

Then, like a switch had been flipped, the boys’ soccer team at Desert Mirage High School looked like a team poised to win another DVL title.

The Rams scored five times in the second half, ending with a 5-0 win over Banning to remain unbeaten in the league.

Desert Mirage (12-4-1, 8-0 DVL) has outscored league opponents 27-8, but few DVL teams have given the Rams a scare like the Broncos did Wednesday.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” junior midfielder Jeffrey Vazquez said. “We were playing too tight.”

Bryan Torres stops the ball from going out of bounds during the game against Banning High School. Desert Mirage High School defeated Banning High School 5-0.

Banning (8-7-2, 3-3) had played Desert Mirage close in a 3-2 loss on Dec. 6 and seemed to take a level of confidence into Wednesday’s game in Thermal. The Broncos were the early aggressors, breaking through the Rams’ defense six times for shots on the goal.

Desert Mirage was fortunate to enter the second half without a deficit to overcome.

But it probably wouldn’t have mattered. The Rams downplayed anything that might’ve been said in the intermission to light a spark, but it was clear that a sleeping Giant had awakened.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button