Desert Mirage overcomes slow first half, beats Banning 5-0

For a half Thursday evening, it appeared that the last remaining unblemished record in the Desert Valley League was in jeopardy.

Then, like a switch had been flipped, the boys’ soccer team at Desert Mirage High School looked like a team poised to win another DVL title.

The Rams scored five times in the second half, ending with a 5-0 win over Banning to remain unbeaten in the league.

Desert Mirage (12-4-1, 8-0 DVL) has outscored league opponents 27-8, but few DVL teams have given the Rams a scare like the Broncos did Wednesday.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” junior midfielder Jeffrey Vazquez said. “We were playing too tight.”

Banning (8-7-2, 3-3) had played Desert Mirage close in a 3-2 loss on Dec. 6 and seemed to take a level of confidence into Wednesday’s game in Thermal. The Broncos were the early aggressors, breaking through the Rams’ defense six times for shots on the goal.

Desert Mirage was fortunate to enter the second half without a deficit to overcome.

But it probably wouldn’t have mattered. The Rams downplayed anything that might’ve been said in the intermission to light a spark, but it was clear that a sleeping Giant had awakened.

“Nothing needed to be said,” Desert Mirage senior forward Frankie Villalta said. “We just knew we could play better and we started passing the ball better and creating shots for each other.”

Villalta stuck first, on a powerful shot in a one-on-one with the goalie just in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Moments later, Villalta dribbled through two defenders, faked a shot to create an opening before scoring a second time.

The Rout was now on.

“That loosened us up,” Vazquez said. “The pressure was gone.”

Junior forward Carlos Villalta scored the third goal for the Rams, into an open net after the Banning goalie moved out of position to retrieve the ball.

With all the momentum, Desert Mirage continued pushing the ball. After missing three previous shots, Vazquez finally found the back of the net and scored the final two goals for the Rams.

Desert Mirage has seven games remaining in the regular season, with six of those games coming against DVL teams. The Rams were 23-1-1, including 7-0 in the league, last season. Their only loss of the season came against Artesia in the CIF Southern Section semifinals.

The Rams are one of the few high school soccer teams in the Coachella Valley with a CIF championship, having won in 2016 and 2018. Players say they aren’t thinking about that now, but hope that they can win another DVL title and then maybe start thinking about what they want to accomplish after that.

“We’re just thinking about the next game,” Frankie Villa said. “But we do have some big goals.”

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley and beyond for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at [email protected]