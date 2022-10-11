Desert Hot Springs earns its first football win of the season against Desert Mirage

It has been a tough season for the Desert Hot Springs football team, but they finally grabbed their first win of the season on Monday night, beating Desert Mirage 30-8.

This game was dominated by the Golden Eagles defense from start to finish. The defense forced a safety and three turnovers in the first half, one of which was a fumble recovery that went for a touchdown. The second half featured more of the same as the Golden Eagles forced multiple turnovers again and scored another defensive touchdown, only allowing a touchdown in the final four minutes of the game.

The Desert Hot Springs offense struggled for much of the first half, and they were not able to capitalize off of the excellent field position, Stalling out in the red zone multiple times. While they had their struggles, the offense made plays when they needed to. They scored near the end of the first half to give themselves a two-possession lead, and scored at the start of the second half to extend that lead.

