Desert Hills falls at Cedar, leaving Crimson Cliffs alone atop region standings – St George News

ST. GEORGE— Although Crimson Cliffs was idle Tuesday night, the Mustangs (10-1, 17-11) still moved one game ahead of Desert Hills in the Region 10 volleyball standings with one game remaining in the regular season. Desert Hills’ 3-1 loss at Cedar on Tuesday dropped the Thunder to 9-2 in region play, while third-place Cedar improved to 8-3.

Also on Tuesday night, Snow Canyon defeated the Tigers at Hurricane and Dixie picked up a road win at Pine View.

Following are Recaps of Tuesday’s action and other recent volleyball matches, followed by a look ahead to next Tuesday’s season finale.

Cedar 3, Desert Hills 1

On senior night at Cedar, the Reds got solid contributions from both of their graduating seniors, Taislee Arehart and Lexus Ludlow, as they defeated the Thunder in four sets, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17.

Cedar jumped out to an early 11-3 lead in the first game, with libero Arehart serving several points in a row. The Reds eventually led by as many at 13 points (20-7) en route to a 25-14 win.

However, Desert Hills bounced back to take the second set. The game was tied several times early on, all the way up to 17-17 before the Thunder began to pull away. Paige Hermandson served up five points in a row to put Desert Hills up 22-17, and that proved to be enough of a cushion as they went on to tie the match 1-1.

The third set was also closely fought up until the Midway point, but this time it was Cedar’s turn to pull away. The Reds turned a 13-13 tie into a 20-15 lead. Bird Allen, who led the team in assists during the match, served up the final two points of the set for the Reds.

That set up the fourth and ultimately deciding set, which saw Cedar take an early lead and stay on top the rest of the way. Desert Hills made a late rally to come within 21-17, but Emery Harrison made a couple of nice kills as Ludlow served up the last four winning points.

“We’ve been struggling with our consistency, and I like to think we’ve kind of overcome that,” Cedar head Coach Nicole Anglin said afterwards. “We’re playing with more consistency. We’ve been really busy and we’re excited to get back to where we want to be.”

The Region 10 regular season wraps up next Tuesday with the following three contests: Cedar at Pine View, Desert Hills at Dixie, and Crimson Cliffs at Snow Canyon, with Hurricane having a bye. Each team’s final RPI ranking will then be used for the playoff seedings. The 4A volleyball tournament is scheduled for Oct. 28-29 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Snow Canyon 3, Hurricane 1

Despite dropping the first set at Hurricane, the Snow Canyon Warriors bounced back to defeat the Tigers in four, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22.

Dixie 3, Pine View 1

In a closely fought contest at Pine View, the pink-wearing Panthers captured the first set over visiting Dixie, but the Flyers won the next three to capture the match, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.

Thursday, Oct. 6 scores

Cedar 3, Snow Canyon 0

Crimson Cliffs 3, Dixie 0

Desert Hills 3, Hurricane 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4 scores

Crimson Cliffs 3, Dixie 0

Cedar 3, Hurricane 1

Desert Hills 3, Snow Canyon 1

Region 10 volleyball standings, as of Oct. 12 (region, overall, RPI)

Crimson Cliffs 10-1, 17-11 (RPI: 6th). Desert Hills 8-2, 18-7 (RPI: 4th). Cedar 8-3, 19-7 (RPI: 5th). Snow Canyon 6-5, 12-14 (RPI: 8th). Hurricanes 3-9, 10-14 (RPI: 7th). Dixie 2-9, 6-15 (RPI: 11th). Pine View 1-10, 4-19 (RPI: 12th).

St. George News Reporter E. George Goold contributed to this story.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.