De’Sean Jones wants to bring culture back to the arts

De’Sean Jones is a son of Detroit’s legendary jazz and electronic music scenes.

He worked his way up in the industry from mentoring with iconic jazz trumpet player Marcus Belgrave and Techno pioneer Mad Mike Banks of Underground Resistance. Jones is a Grammy-nominated, multi-talented artist, playing saxophone, composing and arranging. His brand new, very limited edition music is a love letter to the city of Detroit.

He joined us live in the studio to premiere some of his unreleased tracks you can’t hear anywhere else, and to share some stories about his time in Detroit’s music scene.

“We want to bring culture back to the arts in a way where it’s understood that what we really should be celebrating is the human experience, not the just the byproduct of the human experience.” — De’Sean Jones, musician

