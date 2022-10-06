DeSales working through season of Rebuilding

DeSales girls volleyball Coach Carli Urcheck wasn’t sure she could pinpoint a particular area of ​​growth for the Stallions, but not for a lack of trying on the part of her or her players.

A plethora of new players were bound to play prominent roles, given that the team had only two returnees with measurable varsity time a year ago in senior outside hitter Stella Hocker and junior Kaitlyn Zehala. A defensive specialist in 2021, Zehala moved to libero this season.

Add several injuries to the mix that forced players to alternate positions, and Urcheck sees a foundation being built despite struggles that have led to several lineup changes.

“The girls are growing at the speed of the game. (Almost all of them) were all (junior varsity) players last year, so the speed is something we’ve had to work on,” Urcheck said. “We’re just growing every single game in literally every aspect.

