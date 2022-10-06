DeSales working through season of Rebuilding

DeSales girls volleyball Coach Carli Urcheck wasn’t sure she could pinpoint a particular area of ​​growth for the Stallions, but not for a lack of trying on the part of her or her players.

A plethora of new players were bound to play prominent roles, given that the team had only two returnees with measurable varsity time a year ago in senior outside hitter Stella Hocker and junior Kaitlyn Zehala. A defensive specialist in 2021, Zehala moved to libero this season.

Add several injuries to the mix that forced players to alternate positions, and Urcheck sees a foundation being built despite struggles that have led to several lineup changes.

“The girls are growing at the speed of the game. (Almost all of them) were all (junior varsity) players last year, so the speed is something we’ve had to work on,” Urcheck said. “We’re just growing every single game in literally every aspect.

“It’s tough to pinpoint one thing just because of the growth, then add injuries and suspensions and it’s been a rough season. My lineup has not remained the same for more than four games at a time.”

One of the most promising underclassmen, freshman middle and outside hitter Lyla Stewart, has battled a stress fracture throughout the season and missed several matches in September as a result. Even so, she ranked second on the team in kills with 61 through 19 matches — 43 behind Hocker — and had 10 aces and 58 digs.

DeSales was 7-12 overall and 2-3 in the CCL before playing Hartley on Oct. 6.

Setter Grace Shaffer, a sophomore, has run the Stallions’ 5-1 offense.

“(Adjusting to varsity play) hasn’t been tough within the program, but the competition level is way higher. It’s a big step up, but I like the challenge,” said Shaffer, who is from Galena and led the team in assists (264) and aces (24) before Oct. 6. She also had 104 digs, just behind Alyssa Mager’s 108 and 105 each from Victoria Easley and Zehala. “Our back row has really improved. At the beginning of the season, we were struggling in seams and who took what ball. Now, we’ve asserted who takes what. Our defense is picking up a lot more. We’re getting better at reading hitters and knowing where they’re going.”

According to Urcheck, Stewart was expected to return by the final week of the regular season.

Middle hitters have included Juniors Angeline Chintala and Isabelle Felter and sophomore Josie Wesseling, and senior Olivia Ettenhofer has added outside hitter duties to her usual play on the right side.

“I had to get used to it (being left-handed). It wasn’t too hard to tackle. I picked up on the outside pretty quickly,” said Ettenhofer, who is from Gahanna. “Being a big leader, a role model, is important as a senior. Especially for the younger girls who don’t know our traditions or how (DeSales) volleyball might work. Just simple technique stuff we’ve always run, things like that.”

The Division I district tournament draw was Oct. 9. First-round matches are scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18, followed by the second round Oct. 19 and 20.

“We’ve worked on doing the things we can control,” Urcheck said. “They’re not growing five inches overnight. I can’t coach height. I can’t Coach age. Some of these other teams are bigger and stronger, so we’ve had to find ways to battle for every point.

“We’re getting ugly digs, but we’re doing it. Any little thing we can take from a game is what we’re trying to do.”

