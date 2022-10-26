DeSales’ Harber falls just short of boys golf state title

Vaughn Harber’s Reputation preceded him at the end of the Division I state boys golf tournament Oct. 22 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The DeSales junior no sooner had finished his second consecutive round of 75, forging him into a four-way tie for second place, than his family, Coach Tony Pinson, principal Dan Garrick, Assistant athletics director Arius Cook and a member of Ohio State’s coaching staff were waiting to talk and offer their congratulations.

As the Stallions’ first Division I state qualifier, Harber took time to enjoy his achievement before channeling any frustration into motivation for his senior season.

“For sure, this gives me motivation. Coming so close (to the individual championship) makes me want to get better and better every day,” said Harber, a Blacklick resident. “I didn’t expect to have this good a year. I averaged 69.2 (per 18 holes). I didn’t expect that at all, but any time you can average that, that’s a good season.”

