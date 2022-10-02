Desai’s Last-Second Goal Lifts Hofstra to 3-2 Win Over Bryant

Next Game: at Towson 10/7/2022 | 3 PM October 07 (Fri) / 3 PM at Towson

Hempstead, NY – Simryn Desai scored the game-winning goal with two seconds remaining in the game as Hofstra won a thrilling 3-2 non-conference contest against visiting Bryant on an overcast Sunday afternoon at Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium. The Pride moves to 5-7 overall following the win, while Bryant drops to 4-8.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Cami Larsson put the Pride on top off a penalty corner. Jamie McMillan inserted the ball to the stick of Flame Gorsse and Larsson fired the ball into the back of the net for her fifth tally of the season with 2:03 left before the buzzer.

A frantic, four-goal fourth quarter followed a scoreless third quarter. Bryant’s Ashley Barron tied the game at 1-1 four minutes into the quarter off a rebounded save by Merlijn van der Vegt . Three minutes later, Desai scored the go-ahead goal off a well-placed pass from Samantha Spera following a takeaway by Pilar Penaloza to put the Pride back in front with 7:35 left.

A penalty stroke was awarded to Bryant with 11 seconds left in regulation on the final penalty corner of the game. Brittany Gouws stepped to the spot and converted for the tying goal. Immediately after play restarted, Desai sent the ball back to Larsson, and the Veteran Captain launched a 48-yard pass over the Bryant defense and into the path of a sprinting Desai. Desai beat Bryant goalkeeper Dieneke Hes to the ball and tapped it in for the game-winner with two seconds left before the final horn.

Merlijn van der Vegt made five saves in net for their fourth win of the season. Larsson finished with a game-high five shots and four shots on goal.

Bryant’s Hes made eight saves for the Bulldogs, and Barron led the team with three shots, all on target.

Hofstra resumes conference play with a road contest against Towson (4-6) on Friday, October 7, at 3 pm