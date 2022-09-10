Desai Overtime Goal Lifts Hofstra Over Kent State

Next Game: LIU 9/16/2022 | 3 PM Sept. 16 (Fri) / 3 PM LIU

Orono, ME – The Hofstra field hockey team came back from a 1-0 deficit late in the fourth quarter to win, 2-1, in double overtime over Kent State on a sunny Saturday afternoon from the UMaine Field Hockey Complex in Orono, Maine.

The win moves Hofstra to 2-4 on the year, snapping a four-game losing skid, while Kent State drops to 2-3 with the overtime loss.

Trailing 1-0 with five minutes to go in the game, a penalty stroke was awarded to the Pride after a foul was called against the Golden Flashes. Cami Larsson stepped up to take the shot and she converted for her fourth goal of the season to tie the score. After a scoreless first overtime period, the Pride ended the game with a goal by Simryn Desai off a pass from Cami Valor two minutes into the second overtime period.

Kent State pulled ahead with four minutes left in the third quarter off a penalty corner opportunity by Alex Sacker, with Iris Bekker and Danielle Hamm assisting.

Merlijn van der Vegt made seven saves, including a stop on a penalty stroke for Kent State in the third quarter. Samantha Spera led the team with four shots on goal.

Kent State goalie Cecile van Eijck made 12 saves for the Golden Flash in today’s game.

The Pride Returns home on September 16 at 3 pm to host LIU (1-4), followed by a trip Upstate to take on #7 Syracuse (4-1) on September 18.