Des Moines Hoover basketball beats Lincoln in Wells Fargo Matchup

Des Moines Hoover boys basketball Hosted Des Moines Lincoln at the Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, and the Huskies pulled out a 72-54 win in the home of the Iowa high school basketball state tournament.

Hoover jumped out to an early lead but Lincoln kept it close. The Huskies held a narrow 2-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and extended that to five points by halftime, despite the Railsplitters evening the score multiple times.

The Huskies pulled further ahead at the start of the second half, building a lead that was just too much for the Railsplitters to come back from.

Chase Henderson gets a little help from his friends

The Huskies senior star can set the tone of a game, thanks to the rate at which he scores and his pace of play. Part of that comes with being the coach’s son, but Henderson has put in a lot of work to get to where he is at.

Henderson’s Talent was even more obvious on Tuesday, though, as he stood out as the most consistent player on the court. They found a lot of success from 3-point range and even added several baskets from professional range.

