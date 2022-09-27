Derry Area’s Jurica shares 1st-round lead in WPIAL Class 2A golf Championship

By:



Monday, September 26, 2022 | 9:31 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry senior Hunter Jurica birdies No. 18 at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Jurica shot a 4-over-par 74 and shares the lead. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Braden Riley hits a shot on No. 17 at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Riley shot 80. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Carmichaels junior Dustin Hastings chips to the green at No. 17 at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Frazier junior Nixen Erdely hits a drive on No. 17 at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Erdely shot 80. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon junior Seth Tomalski celebrates a birdie on No. 18 at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley senior Josh Harbert hits a shot on No. 17 at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A championship. Herbert shot 77. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Brownsville junior Daniel Sethman hits a shot on No. 17 at HannastownGolf Club during Round 1 of the WPIAL Class 2A Championship Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Sethman shot a 4-over-par 74 and is tied for the lead.

Derry Area senior Hunter Jurica likes the new way the WPIAL will determine the golf champion.

Instead of a one-day event, the WPIAL is holding a two-day event for the boys and girls.

The Class 2A boys and both girls classifications held their first round Monday.

Jurica and Brownsville junior Daniel Sethman shot 4-over-par 74s to take the lead into the second and final round Oct. 4 at Oakmont Country Club.

The girls played their first round at Youghiogheny Country Club. The final is Monday at Valleybrook Country Club at McMurray.

Jurica began his round with a birdie on the first hole. They also birdied on No. 6 and ended his round with a birdie on No. 18.

“I like the new system,” Jurica said. “My score carries over to Oakmont, and I’m in a good position to advance to the state tournament. I can’t wait to play Oakmont again.”

Sethman had a solid round that included birdies on Nos. 7 and 10. He finished with a bogey, which cost him the lead.

A shot back of the leaders are South Park junior JP Tusai and Uniontown junior Logan Voytish, both at 75. Belle Vernon junior Rogan Maloney is fifth with a 76, and tied for sixth at 77 are Ligonier Valley senior Josh Harbert, Mt. Pleasant sophomore Ryan Karfelt and Greensburg Central Catholic senior Wade Boyle.

The top 36 Golfers advance to Oakmont.

“The new system is OK,” Maloney said. “I didn’t know much about it. I just want to go out and play my game.”

Frazier junior Nixen Erdely, battling a sore wrist, was able to advance by shooting an 80. He said he’s looking forward to the final round.

“I like the new system because it will create a true winner,” Erdely said. “I didn’t play well (Monday), but my goal is to shoot a 76 at Oakmont.”

Quaker Valley senior Eva Bulger shot an 8-over 80 and holds a four-shot lead on Geibel senior Claire Konieczny (84) and a five-shot lead on Greensburg Central Catholic junior Izzy Aigner (85) in Class 2A.

There were 16 golfers who advanced. Bulger is a three-time champion.

South Fayette senior Marissa Malosh leads in Class 3A after shooting a 3-over 75. She holds a two-shot lead on Seneca Valley junior Lihini Ranaweera (77) and a three-shot edge on North Allegheny senior Katie Rose Rankin (78).

The top 27 advanced in Class 3A.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .