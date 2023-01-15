Derrick White suffers neck sprain, leaves game early following Collision with Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White suffered a neck sprain during the first quarter of action in Boston’s Saturday night tilt against the Charlotte Hornets. The team announced he would not return to the game shortly thereafter.
White was reaching for a loose ball when Marcus Smart ran past him. The inadvertent collision knocked White down to the floor. After undergoing what looked like a quick concussion test, White headed to the locker room under his own power, although he was ruled out for the rest of the night.
White has emerged as one of Boston’s most effective defenders. He’s also been a solid starter for head Coach Joe Mazzu. White has started in 36 of 43 games for the Celtics heading into tonight.
NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg tweeted out a replay of the collision. It’s not particularly violent, but watch at your own discretion.
