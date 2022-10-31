Derrick Walker misses Nebraska basketball’s preseason finale due to “health care reasons”

Derrick Walker did not play during Nebraska’s exhibition against Colorado on Sunday due to “health care reasons,” Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview.

Hoiberg declined to elaborate further but said that Walker, the sixth-year senior who averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds and broke the school record for field goal percentage (68.3%) a season ago, will speak on the matter when he’s ready.

Junior college transfer Blaise Keita, who started in Walker’s place, scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in 11 minutes. Redshirt freshman Oleg Kojinets, who Hoiberg said looked “terrific,” scored six points and three rebounds in 15 minutes. Wilhelm Breidenbach tallied two points and two rebounds in 17 minutes, and the Huskers closed the game with 6-foot-6 forward Juwan Gary playing center, and Hoiberg liked that look too.

That frontcourt allowed 42 points in the paint and 12 Offensive rebounds (nine in the first half) against a Colorado team that featured four players 6-foot-9 or taller. Hoiberg liked his team’s tenacity, though, and he’ll need more of it if Walker is out for an extended period.

“Too many Offensive rebounds in that first half,” Hoiberg said. “We did a better job in the second. I thought our physicality was good against a team that I think is going to be a postseason tournament team this season in Colorado.”