Derrick Jones Jr. ready to fill the hole left by Javonte Green

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls are a top-heavy team that puts a lot of weight on the shoulders of their star players. However, it’s also a known fact that any team that aspires to succeed in the Association needs production from their reserves. And while Javonte Green’s numbers don’t immediately jump off the page, the Bulls will sorely miss his ability to fill in at multiple positions and provide a spark off the bench.

Fortunately for Chicago, they still have Derrick Jones Jr., an Athletic wing who provides similar versatility and defensive intensity as Green. Jones Jr. has proven himself as a capable Perimeter defender during his time with the Miami Heat, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2020. He’s also demonstrated an improved three-point shot recently, shooting 32.8% from deep last season and 35.1% in the 22-23 campaign.

Staying ready

Of course, everybody in the NBA wants to play. The reality is, though, that the Bulls are deep at wing positions.

With DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Williams taking up most of the minutes, Jones Jr. has often been the odd man out. That will change in the games to come as DeRozan and Green will miss some time due to a strained quad and knee surgery, respectively.

“I’m happy I’m in the rotation now. But I’m also sad that my guy is out,” said Jones Jr. of Green, who recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome knee. “That’s my brother, and I’ve always said from Day One that I want to see him be great.”

Green is set to miss at least a month, leaving the door open for Jones Jr. to step up and fill the void.

A true professional

Success in the NBA requires rhythm, which is something hard to get when you’re not seeing a lot of action. Despite that, Jones Jr. has always been ready to not just play, but also provide substantial contributions when his number is called. This is not lost on head Coach Billy Donovan.

“There have been times for our team when we’ve had 11 players available who could play. And you could make an argument for any of those guys playing. But I think when you get to trying to play 11 people, it’s just way too much,” Donovan said. “He’s kind of been the guy who has been the odd man out. But even when he’s been out, he has kept himself ready to play.”

His current role with the Bulls is nothing new for the lanky wingman who, as a 19-year-old, went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. However, he refused to be deterred, earning a roster spot with the Phoenix Suns before getting a substantial role with the Heat.

“Nothing was given to me. Ever since my Rookie year, I’ve had to work to get my spot on the team, work to get minutes. My second year, I was waived (by Phoenix) and brought to Miami on a two-way contract. I had to work to get a two-year deal after. So it’s always about work. And I’m going to keep going until my time is done,” Jones Jr. added.