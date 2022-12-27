Derrick Henry Week 17 status

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Titans RB Derrick Henry was listed as a DNP on Monday’s estimated practice report due to a hip injury.

What it means in fantasy: Fantasy Managers were surprised by this because Henry wasn’t reported injured during or after Saturday’s Titans game against the Texans. Head Coach Mike Vrabel is determining which players will be on the field for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys based on “how many guys we realistically think can be back on a short week.” Fantasy Managers should monitor Henry’s practice status over the next two days and prepare contingencies. Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut are Henry’s backups. Haskins has been the Titans’ lead kick returner this season and has amassed 50 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Chestnut has 13 rushing yards and five attempts this season. Dontrell Hilliard would normally fill this backup role, but he is on injured reserve with a neck injury. Haskins is who I would prioritize in case Henry doesn’t play. Zach Moss is also another option for managers to consider. Moss has been the Colts’ lead back since Jonathan Taylor was lost for the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain. Moss is rostered in only 43.3% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season following the team’s game against the Packers on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Head Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa admitted that he had concussion symptoms when he spoke with team doctors on Monday. It is unclear on which play Tagovailoa initially suffered the concussion. While Tagovailoa is out, Teddy Bridgewater will take first-team snaps, but McDaniel said it’s too early to name a starter. It would be wise for Fantasy Managers with Tagovailoa to pick up a backup quarterback. Russell Wilson, Brock Purdy, and Jared Goff are all options Fantasy Managers should consider.

Going deeper: Tagovailoa has set career highs in every major passing statistic this season, but the Dolphins have lost four straight games and are in the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. As long as they win out, or if the New York Jets lose one of their remaining games, they can secure their first playoff berth since 2016. In Fantasy Leagues that play through Week 18, Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle are still viable options.

The news: Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni has not ruled out QB Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

What it means in fantasy: The Eagles started Gardner Minshew in place of Hurts on Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys and he finished with 22.7 Fantasy points. Three of Philadelphia’s four turnovers were attributable to Minshew, which could prompt Hurts to return sooner than expected because of the injury. For the Eagles to clinch the division title and the top seed in the NFC playoffs, they must win one of their final two games. Minshew has an excellent group of Offensive Playmakers and one of the best Offensive lines in the league to support him if Hurts cannot play.

The news: Packers WR Christian Watson is day-to-day with a hip injury.

What it means in fantasy: Watson went down in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and did not return. However, Watson told Ryan Wood of USA Today he isn’t concerned. We’ll learn more about his status when the Packers release an official injury report on Wednesday. Watson has been targeted 41 times over the past six games, the most of any receiver on the team. Four of Watson’s last six games have seen him score at least 20 Fantasy points. Romeo Doubs, Michael Gallup, and DJ Chark are other receivers Fantasy Managers should acquire as contingencies.

The news: Jets QB Mike White will start against the Seahawks on Sunday and for the remainder of the season.

What it means in fantasy: White was cleared for contact by the Jets team doctors on Monday. Zach Wilson failed his audition for New York’s coaching staff with consecutive losses to the Lions and Jaguars, so it shouldn’t surprise Fantasy Managers that White has reclaimed the starting job. In Weeks 12-14, White threw 952 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He can be viewed as a mid-range QB2 against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the 11th most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

The news: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette tweeted that he is playing through a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

What it means in fantasy: “I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week can barely push off my foot,” Fournette wrote in a tweet which he later deleted. Although he was listed as questionable with a foot injury in Week 14, it has not appeared on the Buccaneers’ injury report since then. Fournette had a season-high 29 touches against the Cardinals on Sunday. Fournette has averaged 17.6 touches per game this season and should meet or exceed that number against the Panthers in Week 17.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Hunter Henry is day-to-day with a knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Henry suffered the injury against the Bengals and was ruled out at halftime. His day-to-day designation is encouraging. Jonnu Smith suffered a head injury in the second half against the Bengals and was unable to return. Both tight ends are likely to be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, so Fantasy Managers who need a tight end streamer should focus on Whoever is active against a Miami defense that has allowed tight ends to score the third-most Fantasy points per game.

