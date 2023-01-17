Derrick Henry on Josh Jacobs’ NFL rushing title: ‘That’s fire’

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry finished as the runner-up for the NFL rushing crown during the 2022 season, but the former Alabama All-American said he’s “proud” that another ball-carrier from Running Back U led the league again.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs topped the NFL’s rushers in 2022 with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 rushing attempts.

Henry completed the 2022 campaign with 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns on 349 rushing attempts.

MORE NFL:

· MIAMI GM NOT DETERRED BY TUA TAGOVAILOA’S CONCUSSIONS

· JULIO JONES PROVIDES BUCS’ HIGHLIGHT IN LOSS TO COWBOYS

· SECOND-ROUND MATCHUPS SET FOR PLAYOFFS

Henry played one fewer game than Jacobs this season. Jacobs averaged 97.2 rushing yards in 17 games and Henry averaged 96.1 rushing yards in 16 games in 2022.

Jacobs and Henry became the first players from the same college program to finish first and second in rushing in the same NFL season since 1990, when the Detroit Lions’ Barry Sanders led the league and the Buffalo Bills’ Thurman Thomas finished second. Sanders and Thomas played at Oklahoma State.

“Proud of Josh,” Henry said during an appearance on the Tuesday Episode of the podcast “Bussin’ with the Boys with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.” “They worked for it. Went crazy. Got to watch his game against the 49ers, which is probably the best defense in the league. They were killing them. Didn’t have a lot of yards, but he was going crazy. Very proud of Josh. I think he earned everything he got this year. I know they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option this past year, so I know that was motivation.

RELATED: JOSH JACOBS HOPES TO BE BACK IN THE SILVER AND BLACK

“Proud of Josh, man, and, you know, RBU, Bama built, Roll Tide. You know what it is. Najee Harris, Kenyan (Drake) doing his thing, Mark Ingram’s been holding it down for a while. Proud of them boys.”

Harris joined Jacobs and Henry as 1,000-yard rushers in 2022, with 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns on 272 carries for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was the leading rusher for the Washington Commanders with 797 yards and two touchdowns on 205 carries even though he missed the first four games of his rookie season.

In addition to Drake with the Baltimore Ravens and Ingram with the New Orleans Saints, other former Alabama running backs who carried the football during the 2022 season included Damien Harris of the New England Patriots and Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns.

Henry also reminded the podcast hosts that he came to Alabama in the same class as New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who transferred without playing for the Crimson Tide.

“People always try to argue this,” Henry said. “Bama is RBU, bro.”

Henry said he thought Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin were Alabama’s competitors for the Running Back U designation. In the 2022 NFL season, six former Wisconsin running backs registered rushing attempts. For Georgia, the number was five, and for Ohio State, it was three. The Browns’ Nick Chubb was the only 1,000-yard rusher from the three programs in the NFL in 2022.

Shaun Alexander became the first former Alabama player to lead the league in rushing with 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns on 370 carries for the Seattle Seahawks in 2005.

Henry earned rushing crowns with 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns on 303 carries in 2019 and 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries in 2020.

FOR MORE OF AL.COM‘S COVERAGE OF THE NFL, GO TO OUR NFL PAGE

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.