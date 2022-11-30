Derrick Henry Has a New Challenger in the NFL Rushing Race

NASHVILLE – Once Derrick Henry got out in front in the NFL rushing race the last two seasons, he stayed there for a while.

That is not the case in 2022.

In pursuit of his third NFL rushing title in four years, the Tennessee Titans running back has spent just two weeks at the head of the pack – and not in succession. Henry was the NFL’s first player to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season and was the league leader through Week 11.

Limited to 38 yards on 17 carries by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, however, he fell to second as Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs rode a 229-yard performance (the most by any player in a single game this season) to the top.

